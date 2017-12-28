Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

How Tiny Ticks And Brainworms Are Bringing Down The Mighty Moose

By & 10 hours ago
  • Moose in Vermont and across New England are dwindling due to more deaths from parasites like winter ticks, which are also linked to poor calving rates and low survivorship among new calves.
    Moose in Vermont and across New England are dwindling due to more deaths from parasites like winter ticks, which are also linked to poor calving rates and low survivorship among new calves.
    George Bosworth / Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

As Vermont's moose population continues to decline, state wildlife biologists say a warming climate is behind an explosion in winter ticks and "skyrocketing" levels of brain parasites, both of which are keeping moose mortality high and calving rates low.

Faced with a dwindling population and mounting threats, what does the future of moose management—and moose hunting—look like in Vermont?

Scott Darling, a senior biologist from the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, explains how parasites like winter ticks and brain worms are leading to declining health, fewer calves and an overall drop in the moose population across Vermont and neighboring states. And he'll discuss how new studies show  that cutting back on hunting may not be a solution to managing the moose population back to stability.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Department of Fish and Wildlife
Environment
Vermont Edition

Related Content

Despite Hunting Cutback, Vermont's Moose Population Is Not Bouncing Back

By Dec 15, 2017
The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is holding a series of meetings around Vermont to update residents on the condition of the state's moose herd. The first meeting was held in Island Pond.
Toby Talbot / AP/File

Vermont’s moose population is in trouble and scientists fear climate change is to blame.

Fish And Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter On The State Of The State's Wild Population

By & Sep 1, 2017
A moose enjoys a rainy day in Woodbury, Vermont. We're talking about the state of the state's wildlife.
Charles Wohlers / flickr

From fish to snakes to bears, wildlife in Vermont face some big challenges. The bear population is growing, and that's raising concern in some residential areas. The number of deer is on the rise, but the state's moose herd is struggling. And some species are being affected by climate change.

We're talking with Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter about these issues and others.

Little Brown Bats, Once Common, Still Struggling After 10 Years Of Disease

By & Jul 21, 2017
The gloved hand of a biologist holds a little brown bat in Vermont.
Jane Lindholm / VPR File

Stand outside at night and you might glimpse the swift, darting profile of a bat flying overhead. That sight wasn't rare in the past, but bats in this region have had it rough for years due to white-nose syndrome, and biologists are still working to understand and protect these tiny flying mammals.