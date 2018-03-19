Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

How UVM's Stolen Rhino Horn Fits Into Global Wildlife Trafficking

By & ago
  • Elephant tusks wait in a container before being destroyed by authorities in Vietnam.
    Elephant tusks wait in a container before being destroyed by authorities in Vietnam.
    Tran Van Minh / AP

In the past few weeks, we've seen the surprising recovery of UVM's stolen black rhinoceros horn, and a big decision out of the Trump administration allowing trophy hunters to bring some elephant and lion body parts into the country. We're talking with Laurel Neme, a local expert on wildlife and global wildlife trafficking about these new developments.

Laurel Neme is an expert on wildlife trafficking and the author of Animal Investigators: How the World's First Wildlife Forensics Lab is Solving Crimes and Saving Endangered Species.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, March 19, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Environment

Related Content

Black Rhino Horn Stolen From UVM Recovered

By , & Mar 14, 2018
The stolen black rhinoceros horn has been returned intact to UVM.
Brian Jenkins / University of Vermont, courtesy

In April 2017, the University of Vermont discovered a black rhinoceros horn was stolen from Torey Hall.

Potentially worth hundreds of thousands of dollars on the black market, the horn has now — almost a year later — been found. But not in Vermont.

Exploring The Global Demand For Rhino Horns And Its Impacts

By & May 4, 2017
A table displays rhino horns seized by Thai Customs officials at a press conference at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on March 14.
Associated Press (Sakchai Lalit)

On Wednesday, the University of Vermont Police Services announced that a rhinoceros horn had been stolen from the UVM campus. The demand for rhino horns has led to a global black market and a string of crimes – from museum thefts to the gruesome killings of threatened rhinos. In March, a rhino was even slaughtered inside of a zoo in Paris.