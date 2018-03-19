How UVM's Stolen Rhino Horn Fits Into Global Wildlife Trafficking

In the past few weeks, we've seen the surprising recovery of UVM's stolen black rhinoceros horn, and a big decision out of the Trump administration allowing trophy hunters to bring some elephant and lion body parts into the country. We're talking with Laurel Neme, a local expert on wildlife and global wildlife trafficking about these new developments.

Laurel Neme is an expert on wildlife trafficking and the author of Animal Investigators: How the World's First Wildlife Forensics Lab is Solving Crimes and Saving Endangered Species.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, March 19, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.