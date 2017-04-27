How The Vermont Progressive Agenda Has Fared

Live call-in discussion: As the Legislative session opened in January, Vermont Progressives had high hopes for a number of issues, like income and property tax reform, paid family leave, and raising the state minimum wage.

With just over a week to go before the end of the session, it appears that many of the top Progressive priorities have stalled in Montpelier.

We check in with Progressive State Senators Chris Pearson of Burlington and Anthony Pollina of Middlesex to discuss how the Progressive agenda fared.

Post your comments or questions for Senators Pollina and Pearson here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 28, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.