How Vermont Schools Manage Food Allergies

    Keeping kids with allergies away from certain foods is a serious business. We're talking about how schools handle the challenge.
Serious — potentially deadly — food allergies are on the rise among kids. We're looking at how schools manage these situations, with limited resources and a diverse population of children to keep educated and fed. 

What's the best way to keep those with allergies safe without isolating them or instituting unduly draconian regulations around food and eating — and how can schools get other kids and parents on board?

We're talking with Sharonlee Trefry, the school nurse consultant for the state of Vermont.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

When Your Child's Food Allergies Are A Matter Of Life And Death

By Apr 12, 2014

Laurel Francoeur's son Jeremy was about a year old when he had his first life- threatening allergic reaction. She took him to the doctor when hives started to cover his whole body. Tests revealed severe allergies to peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, soy, sesame and shellfish.

Like many parents of children with severe food allergies, Francoeur faces a host of unique challenges.

"It's a lot of planning," she says. "You have to always plan where you're going, how you're going to eat when you get there. Will the food be safe? Will he have something to eat?"

Smartphone Apps Offer Few Shortcuts For Those With Food Allergies

By editor Dec 26, 2012

Managing food allergies can be a pain, requiring lots of sleuthing of ingredients in restaurants and supermarkets. But people with potentially lethal allergies to nuts and other foods don't have much choice.

Dozens of smartphone apps offer to make that task easier. Doctors say, though, the apps now on the market just aren't reliable enough.

Allergy Drops Under The Tongue May Be Fine Alternative To Shots

By editor Mar 27, 2013

Allergy shots have long been one of the best available treatments for hay fever, other allergies, and asthma, but they're a pain. In Europe, people have a more pleasant alternative: drops put under the tongue.

That treatment, called sublingual immunotherapy, hasn't been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but more and more patients in the U.S. are asking for it.