How Vermont's Small Colleges Are Dealing With Falling Enrollment

  • Vermont's small colleges and universities face growing challenges as enrollment drops across the state and region.
Live call-in discussion: College enrollment is down across New England, dropping more than 9 percent in Vermont alone since 2011. We're looking at how Vermont's small private and state colleges are adjusting to fewer students, rising costs, and growing competition for tuition dollars.

Susan Stitely, president of the Association of Vermont Independent Colleges, discusses how the 17 private colleges in the association are faring amid regional declines in student enrollment.

Tom Greene, founding president of the Vermont College of Fine Arts, discuss the more than 20 schools he's seen lose accreditation and close as a commissioner for the New England Association of Schools and Colleges.

And Vermont State Colleges System Chancellor Jeb Spaulding discusses the school mergers, cost-cutting, and other measures taken at Vermont's state-run schools and universities.

Broadcast Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

