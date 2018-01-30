How To Watch The (Many) Responses To Trump's First State Of The Union

After President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address, multiple responses — both official and otherwise — are to be delivered. Here's what we know and how you can follow along.

Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass Delivers Official Democratic Response

Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III, seen as a rising political star with a famous last name, will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union.

The official Spanish-language response will be delivered by newly elected Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman. For more on Guzman, go here.

In announcing their decision, Democratic leaders in Congress called Kennedy a "relentless fighter for working Americans."

Kennedy is the grandson of the late Robert Kennedy, the former U.S. attorney general and New York senator who was assassinated in 1968. He is also the great nephew of both the late Massachusetts Sen. Edward Kennedy and the late President John F. Kennedy.

Sen. Bernie Sanders' Progressive Response

Sanders announced he "will deliver a response to President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night ... live streamed across several social media platforms."

In addition, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., will respond after Trump's remarks on BET, and former Maryland Rep. Donna F. Edwards will be giving remarks. For more on both, go here.