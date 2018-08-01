'HUB Project' Aims To Revitalize Berlin Mall

The age of malls seems to have passed. But what do you do to enliven or rejuvenate malls that are still in place? They represent an incredible investment in real estate, usually in a prime location with excellent access. Berlin has one of Vermont's few malls and it is undertaking a plan called the HUB Project to make the mall relevant again and serve the community.

Michael Rushman, owner of Land Strategies in Cabot, is a consultant to the Berlin Mall and has overseen the HUB project. He joined Vermont Edition to describe the plan and its aims.

