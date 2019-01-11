Related Program: 
VPR News

Human Rights Commission Sees Big Increase In Race Complaints

By 1 hour ago
  • Karen Richards retired as director of the Vermont Human Rights Commission at the end of 2018.
    Karen Richards retired as director of the Vermont Human Rights Commission at the end of 2018.
    Bob Kinzel / VPR

The Vermont Human Rights Commission saw a sharp increase in the number of cases it accepted due to discrimination based on race or national origin last year.

The number of cases in each category in 2018 doubled from the prior year, according to the commission’s annual report, which came out this month.

Of the 10 cases involving race, seven were investigations into public accommodations, two involved workplace issues, and one centered on housing.

The report says the increase “appears to be reflective of a national and state trend towards more openly expressed animus against both people of color and immigrant populations.”

The Vermont Human Rights Commission enforces state anti-discrimination and civil rights laws. Protected categories include race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age and disabilities.

Disability rights accounts for about half of the commission's cases.

The increase "appears to be reflective of a national and state trend towards more openly expressed animus against both people of color and immigrant populations." - 2018 Vermont Human Rights Commission Report

The commission accepted 70 cases last year, up from 62 in 2017.

The Vermont Human Rights Commission considers some complaints as “informal,” when they raise narrow or limited legal issues, such as a businesses failure to adequtely pose handicapped accessible parking signs.

The 2018 report says the commission is including complaints about Vermont's new gender-neutral bathroom law as informal to “ provide places of public accommodations adequate time for compliance.”

 

Tags: 
VPR News
Race & Identity
Government & Politics

Related Content

'This Is Where It Stops': One Woman's Bid To Address Racial Harassment In State Workforce

By Mar 5, 2018
A complaint filed by Ismina Francois in 2016 has put a magnifying glass on working conditions for employees of color at the state-run psychiatric hospital in Berlin.
Jane Lindholm / VPR File

The woman whose complaint put a spotlight on racial discrimination in the government workplace says the state of Vermont has yet to resolve the issues that led to her suit.

'Vermont Is Racist Too': Racial Justice Leaders Say Bennington Incidents Reflect Statewide Problem

By Sep 11, 2018
Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris, right, withdrew from her reelection campaign last month. Morris says racial harassment in her home district became too much for her family to bear.
Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR file

Many Vermonters were shocked last month when the state’s only African-American female lawmaker announced that, after years of racial harassment, she was withdrawing from her re-election campaign.

Tabitha Pohl-Moore, the Vermont director of the NAACP, was less surprised.

As Adults With Developmental Disabilities Get Older, State Services Will Be Tested

By Jul 10, 2017
Henry Wein has cerebral palsy, and he lives in an apartment in Dover. The state provides round-the-clock care, which allows him to live in his own apartment.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Vermont has seen success providing housing and care for adults with developmental disabilities out in their communities – but as the number of adults seeking services increases, the state will be tested to find the funding and programs to serve the growing population.