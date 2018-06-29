Related Program: 
VPR News

Humorist Bob Mankoff Weighs In On What's Funny In 2018

By 4 hours ago
  • Bob Mankoff, former cartoon editor for The New Yorker, seen here in 2015.
    Bob Mankoff, former cartoon editor for "The New Yorker," seen here in 2015. Mankoff is speaking at an event on Saturday at Southern Vermont College in Bennington, Vt.
    Richard Drew / Associated Press

Bob Mankoff, the former cartoon editor for The New Yorker, will be the featured speaker at an event celebrating the magazine's cartoons Saturday at Southern Vermont College in Bennington.

Mankoff was a cartoonist himself for The New Yorker for nearly four decades before becoming the humor editor for Esquire magazine.

He says most of what passes for funny today doesn't interest him because, like political discourse in America, humor has become too one-sided.

"I think humor has become so polarized and weaponized that it's not funny anymore; it's just cheerleading for your side," Mankoff says. "I'm a skeptic, and you can't be a skeptic if you're also a believer."

A screening of the 2015 documentary on The New Yorker cartoons called Very Semi-Serious will follow Mankoff's talk, and there will also be a panel discussion with The New Yorker cartoonists, including Danny Shanahan.

Mankoff is also aware of Vermont's strong cartooning credentials, with White River Junction being the home to the Center for Cartoon Studies and two The New Yorker cartoonists who call Vermont home: Ed Koren and Harry Bliss.

Mankoff also created what's become The New Yorker's popular cartoon caption contest, which debuted in 1998 and became a weekly feature in the magazine.

Each week, readers are asked to submit a caption for a cartoon and three finalists are culled from the average 5,000 entries the magazine receives. Readers then select the winner.

(Editor's Note: VPR's Mitch Wertlieb took second place for one of those contests and still frequently mentions how bitter he is about not coming in first. You can see if you agree with that assessment by checking out his caption here.)

Mankoff also says he understands why The New Yorker hired Emma Allen in 2017 to be the magazine's new cartoon editor, while he headed to Esquire.

"They wanted to solve a kind of problem, and the problem was more diversity. And one way to have more diversity is to have a young woman, Emma Allen, who's doing the job now. And I think she'll do a fine job," says Mankoff, calling the decision to replace him "perfectly reasonable."

As for what makes a great cartoon, Mankoff says that's unknowable.

The cartoon he's most famous for — a businessman on the phone saying "No, Thursday's out. How about never—is never good for you?" — is one he said he did last in a batch of 15 he'd drawn up, and he didn't think it was anything special.

Now, it's emblazoned on mugs and T-shirts. 

A Celebration of Cartoons From The New Yorker takes place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, at Southern Vermont College in Bennington.

Tags: 
VPR News
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Cannabis Etiquette In The Age Of Legalization

By & 5 hours ago
We're talking about issues around cannabis etiquette after legalization.
CreativeFire / iStock

Live call-in discussion: As recreational marijuana is legalized in Vermont, we're talking about what issues it raises about etiquette. If you're interested in using cannabis, when and where is it okay to do so while respecting the choices of others? With edibles in the mix, when and how should you notify others that something contains cannabis?

Southern Vermont Town Pitches In To Avoid Fireworks Funding Fiasco

By 6 hours ago
Blue and red and white fireworks on a night sky.
Nikada / iStock

On Saturday, the town of Vernon will put on its annual Independence Day fireworks show. But paying for this year's pyrotechnics was no easy task.

Walk The Line: Morrisville History & Art Tour Designed To Lure Rail Trail Traffic

By Jun 28, 2018
A crowd gathers behind the old Morrisville Depot, where the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail now passes through downtown Morrisville. They're there for an informal tour of the village's new History & Art Walk.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

A new mural going up along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail encourages trail users to "head up the hill to fabulous downtown Morrisville." And that's just one of the signs that Morrisville is putting its history front and center in an effort to attract visitors.