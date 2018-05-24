I Seem To Pick The Colors Of You !

Music for Memorial Day, folk songs both old and brand new, the upcoming Discover Jazz Festival in Burlington, and the annual Strolling of the Heifers in Brattleboro!

This program will air on Sunday May 27th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Larry Hanks & Deborah Robins will be in concert at the Barre Labor Hall on Sunday June 3rd.

Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio will be in concert at the Ripton Community Coffee House. Saturday, June 2nd at 7:30 pm, Ripton Community House, Route 125, Ripton. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Alan Greenleaf and the Doctor are appearing at Brattleboro’s Strolling of the Heifers on Friday, June 1st from 5;30 PM to 8 PM. on the Main Stage, on Main St. [which is closed off]. Then in the Parade on Saturday, June 2nd. And then at the Bikathon on Sunday, June 3rd, at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Lilac Ridge Farm, Brattleboro.

Brandon Music presents folksinger Caroline Cotter on Saturday June 2nd .

Lewis Franco & Dono Schabner will be at the Whammy Bar in Calais on Friday June 1st at 7:30 p.m. and Lewis Franco & The Missing Cats (with the Brown Eyed Girls) will be performing at Leunig’s on Church St. in Burlington on Saturday June 2nd at 2 p.m.

Red Hot Juba will be performing at the Skinny Pancake at Burlington’s waterfront on June 3rd.

Session Americana will be at the Colonial Theater in Bethlehem, NH on Saturday June 2nd at 8 p.m.