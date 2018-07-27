If Bob Dylan is 75 This Week, How Old Does That Make Us?!

We welcome August with the very musical Patton family of Bakersfield, bagpipes and bass clarinet duets, Tennessee Ernie Ford, and with warm regards to Bob Dylan on his 75th birthday!

This program will air on Sunday July 29th from 7-10 p.m. This week's calendar announcements: The Burlington musical trio Soaked Oats will be hosting a potluck dinner and house concert in Burlington on Saturday August 4th at 191 Locust Terrace. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Michele Fay band will perform at Oxbow Park in Morrisville on Wednesday, August 1st at 5:30 p.m. The event is free.

Guitarist Paul Asbell will be performing solo on Sunday, August 5th at the Adamant Community Club. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Brandon Music presents singer/songwriter Julia Mark on Saturday August 4th.

There will be a benefit house concert featuring Lewis Franco and the Brown Eyed Girls on Friday August 3rd at the home of Barbara Butler, located at 40 North Calais Rd. in North Calais. Music begins at 7 p.m., and for more information please go to IndivisibleCalais.org/directions

Woodchuck’s Revenge will perform for Killington Summer Concerts on River Rd. on Thursday, August 2nd at 6 p.m.

Olivia Chaney will be performing at the Light Club Lamp Shop in Burlington on Saturday August 4th at 7 p.m.

David Rosane’s benefit library tour continues at the Fairfax library on Friday August 3rd and at the Groton library on Saturday August 4th.

Cantrip will be performing this week at Crapo in St.-Jean-de-Matha QC on Friday August 3rd at 6 p.m. and at the Hudson QC music festival on Saturday August 4th.