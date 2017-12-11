If Roy Moore Is Elected Leahy Says He 'Couldn't Serve With Him With Respect'

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy said he doesn't know how anyone could respect Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

When asked by a reporter how the Senate would change if Roy Moore was elected, Leahy said he didn't "even want to think of it. It's such a nightmare."

Moore, a Republican, is running for the Senate seat that opened up when Jeff Sessions became Attorney General.

He's accused of sexual misconduct including allegations that he made unwanted advances to teenage girls when he was in his thirties. Moore has denied the allegations.

Leahy said he has a lot of respect for his colleagues in the Senate.

"I have a lot of respect for senators, both Republicans and Democrats," Leahy said. "Everything I've heard about him [Moore], his refusal to follow court orders, his refusal to obey the law, his bragging about not obeying the law - I couldn't serve with him with respect."

Residents in Alabama will vote in the senate race between Moore and Democratic nominee Doug Jones Tuesday.