'I'm Tired Of The Drama': Utah Man Abandons NewVistas Development Plan

By 2 hours ago
  • David Hall.
    David Hall, pictured here in 2016, has decided to abandon his plans to build a large development in Vermont. He said he's been worn down by opposition to his NewVistas project and now plans to sell the land.
    Steve Zind / VPR

A Utah man who wanted to build a large development in Vermont is abandoning his plans.

David Hall said he’s worn down by opposition to his NewVistas project and wants to sell the roughly 1,800 acres he’s purchased in Royalton, Sharon, Strafford and Tunbridge.

"Those who are opposing my dream did a really good job, so I tip my hat to them," Hall told VPR. "I'm tired of the drama." 

Hall envisioned building a community of 20,000 people on 5,000 acres, with a design and social order based on a 19th-century Mormon document called the "Plat of Zion."

Hall hasn't filed any permits for his plans, but since they came to light in 2016, there's been a well-organized local opposition based on the scale of the project and its impact on the rural area.

Last year voters in the four affected towns passed resolutions opposing the project, and this year the Vermont House went on record against it.

This week, the National Trust for Historic Preservation listed the four towns on "watch status" on its 2018 list of most endangered historic places.

Hall said he’ll now try to sell his land.

"Hopefully I can find another large investor that, you know, is interested in the area or even a conservation group or something like that," Hall said.

This post will be updated.

