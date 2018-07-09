Related Program: 
VPR News

Immigration And Customs Enforcement Receives Tips At Call Center In Williston

By & 55 seconds ago
  • Protesters outside of the ICE complex in Williston. The agency operates a tip call center out of the facility that gets call from all over the country.
    Protesters outside of the ICE complex in Williston in June. The agency operates a tip call center out of the facility that gets calls from all over the country.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has roots here in Vermont, with a tip call center for suspected undocumented people located near a shopping center complex in Williston. VTDigger reporter Elizabeth Hewitt recently wrote about this ICE center in Chittenden County.

"It's been located there since 2003, and there's a couple different functions of ICE that are located in Williston and also around the state," explained Hewitt. "In this particular story, I was really focusing on this tip line that is this sort of hotline for the entire country."

Read Hewitt's VTDigger story about the ICE call center in Williston here. Listen to an extended conversation with Hewitt about her reporting above.

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Immigration

Related Content

'Zero Tolerance': A Vermont Family Feels The Pain Of Trump Immigration Enforcement

By Jun 29, 2018
John Dillon / VPR

A longtime Vermont resident is scheduled to be deported Sunday back to his native Kenya. His family says they are the victims of President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy on immigration issues.

Leahy, Sanders And Welch Condemn SCOTUS On Travel Ban

By Jun 26, 2018
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., on Capitol Hill in April 2017.
Alex Brandon / AP

Vermont's Congressional delegation is condemning a U.S. Supreme Court decision that upholds the Trump Administration’s ban on travel from five predominantly Muslim countries.

Vermont House Urges DHS To Reunite Separated Kids With Their Families

By Jun 22, 2018
A protester outside the White House in Washington, D.C., Thursday. Members of the Vermont House voted Friday to oppose a decision by the Trump Administration to separate children from undocumented parents at the border.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

The Vermont House has given its tri-partisan approval to a resolution that strongly opposes a decision by the Trump Administration to separate undocumented parents from their children along the Mexican border.