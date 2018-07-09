Immigration And Customs Enforcement Receives Tips At Call Center In Williston

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has roots here in Vermont, with a tip call center for suspected undocumented people located near a shopping center complex in Williston. VTDigger reporter Elizabeth Hewitt recently wrote about this ICE center in Chittenden County.

"It's been located there since 2003, and there's a couple different functions of ICE that are located in Williston and also around the state," explained Hewitt. "In this particular story, I was really focusing on this tip line that is this sort of hotline for the entire country."

