Impasse Over Teacher Health Contracts Stymies Adjournment

Efforts to close out the 2017 legislative session by the end of this week have fizzled in Montpelier, where an impasse between Democratic leaders and Gov. Phil Scott over the issue of teacher health contracts has delayed adjournment until at least next week.

House and Senate lawmakers have been working to resolve differences on a number of policy issues, such as more money for affordable housing development, marijuana legalization, and an economic development package. The chambers also have yet to cut a final deal on a $5.8 billion state budget.

But it’s the issue of teacher health care contracts that’s responsible for the postponed adjournment. And with Gov. Phil Scott standing his ground on the need for statewide contract for teacher health plans, Democrats have decided to take extra time to figure out their next steps down a path that could well lead to a gubernatorial budget veto.

Scott says a statewide contract for teacher health care benefits would allow the state to save $26 million in education costs, money he says Vermont could use to boost childcare subsidies, increase funding for higher education and provide property tax relief.

Democratic leadership in the House and Senate say that the Republican governor’s proposal would undermine the collective bargaining rights of public school teachers. They’ve put forward a counterproposal that they say would extract savings from the education system, but keep teacher health care bargaining at the school district level.

This post will be updated.