On The Importance Of Sleep

Live call-in discussion: Tossing and turning all night, or drowsiness caused by staying up to play World of Warcraft too long into the night, might seem like mild irritants. But the consequences of lack of sleep can be much more dire.

These can include physical and mental health complications. And can cost billions in lost income, loss of productivity, or increased health care costs.

We speak with Dr. Michael Sateia, professor emeritus of psychiatry and sleep medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth about the causes of sleeplessness, insomnia, and sleep apnea, and their profound effects.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.