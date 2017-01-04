Related Programs: 
As Inauguration Nears, Scott Fills Out Extended Cabinet

By 44 minutes ago
An associate dean at the University of Vermont Medical Center will serve as commissioner of the Department of Health under Governor-elect Phil Scott.

The appointment of Dr. Mark A. Levine to fill the key post was one of several extended cabinet appointments announced by Scott Wednesday afternoon, less than 24 hours before he’ll be officially sworn into office.

Scott said Katie Buckley, who works as a director at Vermont Academy, will serve as his commissioner of housing and community development. Kaj Samsom, who currently serves as deputy commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, will leave his post to serve as Tax Commissioner, Scott said. And Robert Ide, who has served in numerous administrations, will stay on as commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles, a post he’s held under outgoing Gov. Peter Shumlin.

Christopher Herrick, who directs the Vermont Emergency Management and Homeland Security unit within the Department of Public Safety, has been promoted by Scott to deputy secretary of public safety. Erica Bornemann will replace Herrick as director of Vermont Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

“I am pleased to add each of these individuals to my team,” Scott said in a written statement. “I know their skills will serve Vermonters well as my administration works to grow the economy, make Vermont more affordable and protect our most vulnerable.”

