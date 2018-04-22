Inch By Inch, Row By Row

Music for the long-awaited North Country planting season, married couples and their music, Nelson and Nillson, and much much more!

This proram will air on Sunday April 22nd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Plumb Bobs and the Miss Guided Angels will be in concert at the Shrewsbury Community Meeting House in Cuttingsville on Friday, April 27th from 7 – 10 p.m. Doors open at 6:25 p.m. for social & snacks.

In their final concert of the season, the walkOver Gallery in Bristol presents Natalie Haas and Yann Falquet in concert on Saturday April 28th at 8 p.m. Natalie and Yann will also be performing at the Irasburg Town Hall on Friday April 27th at 7:30 p.m.

Alan Greenleaf will be performing a solo benefit concert at the Peacham Cafe on Friday, April 27th from 5-7 p.m.

Vermont folk music icon Jim Rooney, Hall of Fame songwriter Pat Alger, and multi-instrumentalist Chris Brashear will join forces for a great night of folk, country and bluegrass music on Sunday, April 29th beginning at 7 p.m. at Barrett Hall in So. Strafford.

Bruce Cockburn will be performing at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe on Sunday April 29th at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday April 28th with David Kaynor calling and with music by Audrey and Clayton. Dancing begins at 8 p.m.

Caitlin Canty will be performing at the West Rutland Town Hall Theater on Saturday April 28th.

David Gusakov and Nathan Wallace-Gusakov will be performing as Last Train to Zinkov at the Tinmouth Old Firehouse Music Series on Friday April 27th at 7:30 p.m.

Hilton Park, a three-piece folk/Americana group from southern Maine, will be playing at Brandon Music on Saturday April 28th.

The Monadnock Folklore Society celebrates 40 years of the Monday Night Contra Dance on Saturday April 28th at the Nelson NH Town Hall. Performers from across the decades will call and play music, including Harvey Tolman, Mary DesRosiers, Don Primrose, Dave Eisenstadter, Roger Treat, Lloyd Carr, Ken Segal and more. The fun begins at 7 p.m.

The Scottish band Cantrip will be playing at the Cabot Town Hall on Thursday April 26th at 7 p.m.