Related Program: 
VPR News

Incoming 'Valley News' Editor Maggie Cassidy Reflects On Digital, Print Changes

By 17 hours ago

The newspaper that serves the Upper Valley of Vermont and New Hampshire named a new editor this week — Maggie Cassidy will be the next editor of the Valley News.

She'll be the first female editor in the paper’s history, and she comes to the role after several years as the paper’s web editor.

Maggie Cassidy is the incoming editor of the 'Valley News.'
Credit Jennifer Hauck / Valley News

Cassidy starts her new job in mid-December. She said one of her first tasks will be preparing the staff for a change to the paper's print edition.

The Valley News will shrink the width of its paper in the coming year. It will also shift its printing operation from the Upper Valley to Concord, New Hampshire, where the paper will be printed along with several other newspapers in the region, Cassidy explained, including the Concord Monitor.

Cassidy said those changes will be tough, but she understands why they're occurring.

"I wouldn't be taking this job if I didn't have faith in the long-term vitality of the Valley News and that these decisions are being made so that the paper can stick around," Cassidy said.

At the same time, Cassidy said the paper's website will be "an ever-increasing part" of its operation. She said increasing the paper's digital presence has helped the outlet listen to readers and non-readers, while also staying true to what the paper sees as good journalism.

Maggie Cassidy, incoming editor of the Valley News, spoke to VPR's Henry Epp. Listen to their full conversation above.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Vermont Economy
Arts & Culture

Related Content

The 'Valley News' Is Cutting Jobs. Among The Causes? The Tariff On Newsprint

By Jun 13, 2018

The newspaper that serves the Upper Valley of Vermont and New Hampshire is cutting jobs, moving its print operation and shrinking the width of its paper.

Times-Argus And Rutland Herald Change Hands. Again.

By Mar 22, 2018
screenshot of timesargus.com

The Rutland Herald and Barre-Montpelier Times-Argus newspapers have been sold for the second time in 18 months.

After Free Press Firing, Examining The Role Of Journalists On Social Media

By Jan 9, 2018
Social media is all about engagement and participation, so the rules of an in-person conversation don't always apply.
alexsl / iStock

On Monday, the Burlington Free Press fired its executive editor, Denis Finley, following a series of Twitter comments. The episode raises questions about journalistic ethics and social media use — so what should the role of journalists be on social media?

Rutland Herald Sale Ends An Era For Vermont Newspaper Family

By Sep 19, 2016
Nina Keck / VPR file

The Rutland Herald and Barre-Montpelier Times Argus are officially under new ownership. For the Mitchell family that owned the papers, the sale marks the end of an era that that spanned three generations and seven decades.  