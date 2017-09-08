Related Program: 
VPR News

With Increased State Cooperation, Lamoille Valley Rail Trail Project Gains Steam

By 2 hours ago
  • After presenting a grant award to Cindy Locke of VAST on Aug. 10, Gov. Phil Scott recounts a snowmobile trip on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail when his security team rigged his sled to run only at low speeds, putting a governor on the governor.
    After presenting a grant award to Cindy Locke of VAST on Aug. 10, Gov. Phil Scott recounts a snowmobile trip on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail when his security team rigged his sled to run only at low speeds, putting a governor on the governor.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

A third section of the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is on track to be built next year, and support and enthusiasm for the project is gaining momentum.

Audio from this story will be posted.

Last month at a press conference in Hardwick to distribute Northern Border Regional Commission grants, Gov. Phil Scott and Sen. Patrick Leahy were among those singing the praises of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.

The trail is being developed by VAST – the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers. When finished, it will stretch from St. Johnsbury to Swanton. The old rail bed will be a snowmobile route across northern Vermont in the winter and open for non-motorized recreation the rest of the year.

Lamoille County Sen. Rich Westman says the trail is spurring the recreational economy in his district, which is already home to two major ski areas.

"There’s a whole culture and group of businesses developing around the rail trail, and I think it’s awesome," says Westman.

Westman says the state has earmarked $1 million per year, over the next five years, for the trail from its bike and pedestrian grant program. He says the state has also upped its share of the matching grant from 50-50 to 80-20. That's good news for potential donors.

"It’s hard to find someplace where you can put 20 cents in and make 80 cents just like that," Westman says. "And in this case that will happen."

A couple of bikers make their way on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. Some open sections of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail are wooded, while other parts cross working farmland.
Credit Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

So when VAST was awarded a $200,000 Northern Border Regional Commission grant at that press event in Hardwick last month, VAST Executive Director Cindy Locke knew she has $1 million coming her way.

"We have received $200,000 which will help us with our match with the state to draw down $800,000 from the state," she says. "And this will help us to develop the section of the trail from Swanton to Sheldon next summer."

So far VAST has opened sections of trail at the east end, from St. Johnsbury to Danville, and in the middle, from Morristown to Cambridge. But a lot of time and money has been tied up in the permitting process.

VAST Executive Director Cindy Locke accepts a Northern Border Regional Commission grant certificate and a handshake from Gov. Phil Scott at a press conference on Aug. 10, as Sen. Patrick Leahy, left, and LVRT campaign manager Don Balcom look on.
Credit Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

In a controversial ruling, the state decided the trail fell under Act 250 jurisdiction. VAST is challenging that ruling before the federal Surface Transportation Board, saying federal law preempts Act 250 review.

But Westman says that dispute may soon be settled.

"It appears we’re on the verge of the agreement for Act 250 that will take the rail trail out of the Act 250 process," he says. "Which, to this point, they’ve spent between $500,000 and $600,000 on legal fees and the work to get through Act 250 for that trail."

The state is currently reviewing public comments on the settlement and could still alter or withdraw from the agreement. But if it stands, Locke says VAST will be able to move forward more quickly with trail construction. In addition to stabilizing the rail bed and laying down a staymat surface, there are 42 bridges to repair or replace along the trail.

Bridge washouts, like this one in Wolcott, are one of the major expenses involved in building the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
Credit Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

"But we are still going through all the other state permitting that we have to," says Locke. "And it will say in the contract that if we did do something disastrously wrong as far as development goes, that we could still fall back into the original definition of Act 250."

But, Locke says, she doesn’t think that will be a problem.

"So far we have no strikes against us for any permitting lax on any of the sections we’ve opened," she says. "So we’re very confident that this will work out well for us."

VAST aims to raise $3 million over the next three years in order to complete and maintain the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. One strategy has been putting fundraising materials at the trailheads.
Credit Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

VAST leases the rail corridor from the state. And Westman says he’s glad that both parties have found a way to work together to improve what, for years, has been an underutilized state asset.

"So VAST is really doing the state’s work, in many respects, on a trail resource that when it gets built, there may be a 20-year lease with VAST but the state owns the resource," Westman says. "So it is a state resource. And I think the partnership between VAST and the state now recognizes that partnership."

Once next summer’s construction is finished on the western end of the trail, nearly 45 miles of the rail trail will be open. VAST hopes to raise $3 million over the next three years — that, along with the state’s match, should be enough to finish the trail and cover its maintenance.

Tags: 
VPR News
Public Post
The Vermont Economy
Environment

Related Content

Nature Vs. Nurture: Proposed Changes At Willoughby State Forest Met With Resistance

By Sep 1, 2017
Beachgoers enjoy a summer day at Lake Willoughby's clothing-optional Southwest Cove. Many regulars here feel changes proposed by the state could spoil this secluded getaway.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation has some changes planned for the trails and beaches at the south end of Lake Willoughby. But not everyone believes those changes will be improvements.

State Stalls Rulemaking For Great Hosmer Pond

By Aug 29, 2017
Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Emily Boedecker has postponed officially submitting a new proposed draft rule for Great Hosmer Pond that would limit the use of racing shells and rowing sculls.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is holding off on officially submitting a controversial draft proposed rule for Great Hosmer Pond, in Craftsbury and Albany.

Vermont Awarded Over $2.2 Million In Northern Border Grants

By Aug 10, 2017
Sen. Patrick Leahy speaks to a crowd at a barn along Route 15 in Hardwick Thursday, as Gov. Phil Scott looks on. Leahy and Scott were in Hardwick to announce the recipients of Northern Border Regional Commission grants.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Sen. Patrick Leahy and Gov. Phil Scott were in Hardwick Thursday to announce over $2.2 million in Northern Border Regional Commission grant awards in Vermont. Ten projects throughout the state received grants, ranging from $46,000 to $425,000.

Cambridge to Morrisville: Midsection Of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail Is Open

By May 28, 2016
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

This spring a new section of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is open for year-round use. But the operator of the trail is short of funds, and needs to raise money privately to complete the project.