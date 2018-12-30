Related Program: 
Indie Rock, Synth Pop And 'Doom Country': A Look At Local Music In 2018

  • A record play. As the year comes to a close, we take a look at some of the local music that came out in 2018.
It's that time of year again — the time for lists and debates over the best books, music and movies of the year.

Here at VPR, we wanted to join in on the list-making fun, so VPR’s Liam Elder-Connors sat down with Seven Days music editor Jordan Adams to talk about the year in Vermont-area music — a year in which there was "nonstop output," according to Adams.

Listen to the conversation with Adams above, and check out some of his album recommendations below.

Starkiller and the Banshees, by The Mountain Carol

The Mountain Carol is a band from Plattsburgh, New York, and Adams said the group's Starkiller and the Banshees is one of his favorite records of 2018.

“It’s super-trippy," Adams said, "really kind of full of all this chilled-out psychedelia and synths. ... There’s just this sort of, like, mystical energy about this band.”

More from The Mountain Carol, via Bandcamp:

Yes Darling, by Yes Darling

The band is made up of Ryan Montbleau and Hayley Jane, two formerly Boston-based musicians. Adams said their record is all about "love’s foibles."

“But what’s really great about the record is that they really show off their personalities," Adams said. "Practically every song is a different style, a different genre … there’s, like, all this improvisation. It’s sort of almost like sketch comedy or vaudeville. It’s really, really completely charming and wonderful.”

More from Yes Darling, via Spotify:

Acceptionalism, by Paper Castles

Paper Castles has been in the Burlington music scene for years, but it’s been a while since they released a record. Adams described their latest, Acceptionalism, is "a classic indie pop and rock record."

“Some of the songs seem like they’re this ... one hook sort of stretched out and finely tuned with all these ornate embellishments," Adams said. "And what I really like about the record is its sort of relatable themes of being on the outside and longing.”

More from Paper Castles, via Bandcamp:

Songs I/II, by Adam Wolf

Adam Wolf is in a few other bands, but his new record is a solo project. Adams said that Wolf is his favorite new artist this year.

“I’ve been calling his sound ‘doom country’ lately," Adams said. "Lots of thick kind of grungy guitars but with lap steel; you know, it’s very forlorn and weepy.”

More from Adam Wolf, via Bandcamp:

