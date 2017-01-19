Indivisible: A National Conversation

VPR presents a fourteen week special series called Indivisible. It's a weeknight call-in radio show to bring Americans together for a national conversation in a time of transition.

WNYC, MPR and The Economist have joined forces to produce this program during the first 100 days of the Trump administration. It's a live one hour program Monday through Thursday night at 8. Indivisible will feature a different host and focus each night, bringing listeners across every divide together to weigh in and participate in lively, candid, and inclusive conversations.

Hosts include radio personalities whose work is distinguished by its focus on listener interaction: WNYC’s Peabody Award-winning public affairs host Brian Lehrer; longtime conservative talk radio host Charlie Sykes; Kai Wright, host of WNYC’s critically-acclaimed podcasts There Goes the Neighborhood and The United States of Anxiety with co-hosts in London, John Prideaux, the US Editor of The Economist, and Anne McElvoy, a senior editor of the newspaper and editor of Economist Radio; and Kerri Miller, host of MPR News and Talking Volumes.

Indivisible will air Monday through Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. Jan. 23 through April 27, 2017.

Our regularly scheduled program – q – will return May 1, 2017. In the meantime. you can find full episodes of the show at their website.