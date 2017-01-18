Related Program: 
VPR News

Instead Of Inaugural Gala, Vermont State Society Will Hold Women's March Happy Hour

By 2 hours ago
Related Program: 
VPR News
  • The non-partisan Vermont State Society, based in Washington, D.C., has decided to hold a happy hour near the Capitol following Saturday's Women's March on Washington rather than its traditional inaugural gala.
    The non-partisan Vermont State Society, based in Washington, D.C., has decided to hold a happy hour near the Capitol following Saturday's Women's March on Washington rather than its traditional inaugural gala.
    vgm8383 / Flickr Creative Commons

The Washington-based Vermont State Society will not be marking the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump by holding a gala, as it has in the past.

Like other state societies, the non-partisan society held big galas for visiting and ex-pat Vermonters in Washington to mark both Obama inaugurations.

Hundreds attended, dancing to live music and sampling a smorgasbord of Vermont-made products.

But despite months of planning for another gala, after Trump’s victory, the society felt there wouldn’t be much enthusiasm among Vermonters to attend.

“We’re pretty eyes-wide-open to the political leanings of most of our membership and of Vermonters,” says Julia Drost, the society's vice president.

Instead of a gala, the society is hosting a happy hour at a Washington bar near the Capitol.

And instead of holding it the night before the inauguration, as in the past, it will be held following Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington. Drost says among Vermonters there seems to be more interest in that event than the inauguration.

“We’ve been hearing all these stories about the busses coming down and a lot of real excitement around the Saturday event,” she says.

Drost says despite the fact the event is timed to coincide with the march, Vermont Trump supporters who plan to attend the inauguration are also welcome at the society’s happy hour.

“I think if this election has taught us anything it’s that we really need to listen to one another,” she says. She quoted the Vermont State Society’s executive director, who said such a mixed gathering “would look a lot like a Vermont Town Meeting.” 

Tags: 
Government & Politics
Donald Trump
VPR News

Related Content

Montpelier Women's March Planned For Saturday

By Jan 16, 2017
Angela Evancie / VPR

A Women’s March and Unity Rally is being planned in Montpelier for Saturday afternoon. Organizers say the event is being held in solidarity with this weekend's planned National Women’s March on Washington and "sister marches" around the world.                 

Protest: Past, Present And Future

By & Jan 17, 2017
Olga R. Rodriguez / AP

Marches are planned in Washington and across the country this week as Donald Trump takes office. In Vermont, simultaneous protests against Trump are also being organized. We're talking about the history of political protest: what forms it has taken and what it can accomplish.