Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

International Smuggler Used Derby Line Library To Sneak Guns Over U.S.-Canada Border

By 51 minutes ago

Prosecutors say a Canadian man has been extradited to Vermont to face charges that he was part of a conspiracy to smuggle guns over the U.S.-Canada border, through a Vermont library.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 40-year-old Alexis Vlachos, of Montreal, smuggled about one hundred guns from the U.S. to Canada by leaving backpacks full of firearms in the bathroom of the Haskell Free Library in Derby Line.

The library straddles the U.S. border, and prosecutors say Vlachos carried the guns out the other side without ever bringing them through an official port of entry.

Prosecutors say in addition to smuggling charges, the conspirators committed federal crimes, by falsely claiming the guns were intended for their own personal use. 

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Northeast Kingdom
Canada
Crime

Related Content

Quebec Sees Increase In Asylum-Seekers Sneaking Across U.S.-Canada Border

By Jun 15, 2017

In recent months, the number of refugees fleeing the U.S. for Canada has increased.  The majority of the illegal crossings are people traveling through rural New York State — and occasionally Vermont — into Quebec. 

Refugee Nearly Freezes To Death Fleeing To Canada Via Upstate New York Woods

By Mar 19, 2017
Kathleen Masterson / VPR

Many recent immigrants living in the U.S. are scared that their claims for asylum won't have a fair hearing by the Trump administration. Hundreds of those people are fleeing to Canada — and for one man, the journey through the frigid, snowy woods nearly killed him.  