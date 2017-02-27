Related Program: 
VPR News

International Students At Burlington High School Cheer Vermont Immigration Bill

By 8 minutes ago
  • Members of the Burlington High School International Club traveled to the Statehouse last week to watch the Vermont Senate pass a bill that limits the state's role in immigration enforcement.
    Members of the Burlington High School International Club traveled to the Statehouse last week to watch the Vermont Senate pass a bill that limits the state's role in immigration enforcement.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Last week, the Vermont Senate gave unanimous approval to a bill that would limit Vermont’s role in federal immigration enforcement. And for a group of young Vermonters on hand to witness the Senate debate, the legislation hits particularly close to home.

Audio for this story will be posted.

Noorto Mohamed has only lived in the United State for a couple years now. That means her read on American politics is informed almost exclusively by the most recent election cycle. And for Mohamed, a student at Burlington High School, it is not a comforting situation.

“My family … we’re from a Muslim background, and we’re also refugees. We just came here a couple years ago,” Mohamed says. “But even though we’re citizens, we don’t really feel a part of America that much.”

Mohamed and her family emigrated here from Somalia, one of the seven majority-Muslim countries from which Donald Trump sought to temporarily ban immigrants of any status.

“My mom fears for us sometimes,” Mohamed says. “We’re just trying to get through it.”

Mohamed was one of 11 young women from Burlington High School on hand last Thursday to witness the floor debate of Senate Bill 79. The legislation would prohibit state and local police from enforcing federal immigration laws, unless they get clearance from the governor.

"We banded together to rekindle our national vision that everyone is equal and all are welcome. We loudly declare, 'All are welcome.'" — Shahed Khudaier, BHS student

The bill would also prohibit police agencies from collecting personal information that might be used for a federal registry based on religion or immigration status.

Mohamed says that, in a time of uncertainty and insecurity, the Vermont legislation means something.

“And this has definitely helped, seeing all the Americans who are very accepting,” Mohamed says.

The BHS students were all members of the school’s International Club. Several wore brightly colored hijabs. Susan Blethen, a BHS teacher and the International Club’s longtime advisor, says the group recently sent a letter to Senate President Tim Ashe, thanking him and other lawmakers for moving forward with the bill.

“And Sen. Ashe contacted us and said, 'Well, the bill’s coming to the floor, we’d like you to see the debate and we welcome you here.' So they invited us to see the debate personally, and we came down,” Blethen says.

The students aren’t leaving the activism to the adults. In December, after hearing about increased incidents of anti-immigrant rhetoric across the country, they decided to launch their own campaign, called “All Are Welcome.”

“We wanted a symbol that signifies kind of acceptance and the welcoming of immigrants and asylum seekers and refugees,” says Quynh Vo, president of the International Club.

With the help of a graphic designer, they developed a logo: It’s a single white dove being cradled by two hands, under text that reads, “All Are Welcome.”

In December, after hearing about increased incidents of anti-immigrant rhetoric across the country, Burlington High School students decided to launch their own campaign of acceptance.
Credit Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

They’ve sought permission to display the image in storefronts across Burlington.

“We are working to make all the people feel welcome,” says BHS student Shahed Khudaier. “We banded together to rekindle our national vision that everyone is equal and all are welcome. We loudly declare, ‘All are welcome.’”

Mohamed says she thinks Trump’s executive orders have had a chilling effect on Somalian refugees still hoping to make it to the United States.

“I know that they’re trying to come over here also, because it’s not a good environment right now. And it’s very hard to live there right now, and they’re trying to come here, so they’re like, ‘I don’t know what we should do,’” Mohamed says.

Mohamed says that the Burlington community’s embrace of the All Are Welcome campaign, as well as bills such as the one passed in Montpelier last week, give her reason for hope.

“And you can see it everywhere, in front of teachers’ doors. It’s a very safe place, a very tight-knit community,” she says.

This week, the Vermont House will begin taking testimony on the immigration bill. Key House leaders say they hope to hold their vote on the bill shortly.

Tags: 
Immigration
Tim Ashe
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature
Refugee Resettlement
Education
Burlington
VPR News

Related Content

GOP Lawmakers Differ On Governor's Immigration Bill

By & 4 hours ago
Patti Daniels / VPR

Vermont's Republican governor asked the Legislature to deliver a state law that blunts some of federal law enforcement's ability to identify undocumented people for deportation. The state Senate unanimously agreed, and now the House will weigh in. So where do Republican legislators stand on the question?

From War-Torn Syria To Snowy Prep School, Syrian Refugees Seek Education In Vermont

By Feb 24, 2017

Many small towns in New England are eager to welcome refugees from the war in Syria, but that doesn’t seem likely under President Donald Trump’s shifting immigration policy.

St. Johnsbury Academy in Vermont has found a way around that -- they’re offering scholarships to refugees already living in the U.S.

Vermont Senate Passes Immigration Bill In 30-0 Vote

By Feb 23, 2017
Angela Evancie / VPR file

In a unanimous 30-0 vote, the Vermont Senate has advanced legislation that's designed to blunt part of the impact of new immigration policies of the Trump Administration. 

Bill To Keep Vermont Police From Participating In Trump's Orders Gets Tri-Partisan Support

By Feb 9, 2017
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Elected officials of varying political persuasions in Vermont presented a unified front Thursday against immigration orders signed by President Donald Trump.