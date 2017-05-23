Related Program: 
The Invasive Species Are Coming, But At Least You Can Track Them

  • A screen capture from VTInvasives.org shows where invasive species have spread to in Vermont.
Invasive plant and animal species exist all around us, but some are more damaging than others. A revamped tool from UVM Extension leverages citizen science to better track where invasive species are now, and which ones are approaching our region.

The freshly re-launched website VTInvasives.org provides galleries of aquatic and terrestrial invasive species, their distribution in and near Vermont, and mitigation practices to slow their spread. Gwen Kozlowski, outreach and education coordinator for UVM Extension, tells Vermont Edition how people can contribute data and use the online tool.

Broadcast live during the noon hour on Tuesday, May 23, 2017; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

