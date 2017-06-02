Invisibilia Season Three: How Real Is Reality?

By 1 hour ago
  • Invisibilia hosts Alix Spiegel, Hanna Rosin and Lulu Miller exploer "the invisible things" that shape human behavior.
    John W. Poole / NPR

Invisibilia returns to VPR for a four-week series this Saturday. Invisibilia is Latin for "the invisible things" and the program explores the invisible forces that shape human behavior - ideas, beliefs, assumptions and emotions. Invisibilia weaves incredible human stories with fascinating new psychological and brain science in in a way that may help you see new possibilities for how to think, behave and live.

Season three of Invisibilia asks the question: "How Real Is Reality?" The stories address a central question of our time: how is it that people looking out at the same landscape see completely different things? Is this just a unique cultural situation, or is our polarization born of something more profound?

Invisibilia is co-hosted by three award winning NPR journalists - Alix Spiegel, Lulu Miller and Hanna Rosin - who have roots in This American Life, Radiolab and The Atlantic.

You can hear Invisibilia Saturdays at 3 p.m. June 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2017. Take a listen and let us know what you think.

VPR Blog
Invisibilia
