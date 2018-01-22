Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

'It Is A Big Worry': For One DACA Recipient At UVM, Uncertainty Continues

By 9 hours ago
  • Juan Conde, a first-year medical student at UVM, speaks to reporters about how the DACA program allowed him to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor.
    Juan Conde, a first-year medical student at UVM, speaks to reporters about how the DACA program allowed him to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor.
    Kathleen Masterson / VPR

As Congress debates immigration legislation, there's ongoing uncertainty for a group of immigrants who've received protections under the program known as DACA.

That's the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows people who were brought to the U.S. as children to live and work here without fear of deportation.

The program was at the root of the recent funding fight that partially shut down the federal government for several days.

DACA was created through an executive order by President Barack Obama in 2012. Now, President Donald Trump has set the program to expire in March, urging Congress to come up with a permanent fix.

The debate over DACA's future leaves questions for people like Juan Conde. He's a first-year medical student at UVM's Larner College of Medicine and a DACA recipient.

"Will the government try to deport me? Will I be able to obtain the necessary funds to continue my education?" Conde asks. "So it is a big worry, but I'm hoping that Congress will do the right thing and things move forward."

Conde says he's supportive of a possible compromise that would combine a path forward for DACA recipients with increased border security measures.

VPR's Henry Epp spoke to Juan Conde. Listen to their full conversation above.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Immigration
Government & Politics
Race & Identity

Related Content

Despite Risk, UVM Medical Student Comes Forward To Defend DACA Program

By Sep 11, 2017
Juan Conde, a first-year medical student at UVM, speaks to reporters about how the DACA program allowed him to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor.
Kathleen Masterson / VPR

Speaking at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont on Monday, Congressman Peter Welch said it was critical that Congress find a way to continue DACA— Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. 

Vermont Joins Multi-State Lawsuit Challenging Trump On DACA

By Sep 6, 2017
Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan, pictured here in Montpelier in January, has joined a lawsuit aimed at preventing President Donald Trump from rescinding DACA. We're talking to him about that decision.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR file

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan has joined a multi-state suit that seeks to prevent President Donald Trump from rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that has protected young immigrants from deportation.

Welch Calls DACA Reversal 'Outrageous' And For Congress To Pass Law

By Sep 5, 2017
Rep. Peter Welch backs plan to end secrecy of settlements in cases of sexual harassment involving members of Congress
Taylor Dobbs / VPR/file

Rep. Peter Welch says the Trump administration’s decision to reverse the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, also known as DACA, is the “height of cruelty.”