It Was Midnight On The Sea, The Band Was Playing "Nearer My God To Thee...."

The anniversary of the Titanic disaster, the flowers of spring, and even more wonderful new releases!

This program will air on Sunday April 8th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Beeline Ramblers, Fran Mandeville and Lisa Mandeville, will be performing on Sunday April 8th at the Deborah Rawson Memorial Library in Jericho. Music begins at 2 p.m.

Red Hot Juba will be playing at Red Square in Burlington on Thursday April 12th and at Hatch 31 in Bristol on Saturday April 14th .

Jeremiah McLane and Tim Cummings will be playing in the Green Mountain Room at the South Burlington Town Hall on Sunday April 15th at 2 p.m.

Sarah Blacker will be performing with the New England Groove Association at Brandon Music on Saturday April 14th

The Social Band continues their spring concert tour with appearances at United Church of Hinesburg on Saturday April 14th at 7:30 p.m. and at the Charlotte Congregational Church on Sunday April 15th at 3 p.m.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the fourth in its series of English Country Dances with the theme “Dance Around Monadnock.”, the dance will be held at the Town Hall in Dublin, NH, on Sunday April 15th from 2 to 5 p.m. with Rich Jackson teaching dances that will appeal to all, from novice to experienced dancers. Music will be provided by the band Seven Times Salt.

The Vermont bluegrass band Northern Flyer will be performing at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday April 14th at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7.

The Skinny Pancake in Burlington presents a bluegrass brunch with the VT Bluegrass Pioneers on Sunday April 15th from noon to 3 p.m.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday April 14th with music by Atlantic Crossing and with Woody Lane calling. Dancing will be from 8 – 11 p.m.

Ruthie Foster, Jimmie Dale Gilmour, Carrie Rodriguez , also known as the Texas Troubadors, will be performing together at the Chandler Music Hall in Randolph on Friday April 13th at 7:30.