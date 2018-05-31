It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Midsummer !

Previews of Rhiannon Giddens on the Flynn mainstage this week as well as two more festivals plus a wide variety of gigs, contra dances, house concerts, and more!

This program will air on Sunday June 3rd, 2018 from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Susannah Blachly and Patti Casey will be playing at the Whammy Bar in Calais on Saturday June 9th.

Roy Bookbinder will be playing at the Good Times Café in Hinesburg on Saturday June 9th at 8:30 p.m. Cindy Kallet and Grey Larsen will be performing at the old Firehouse in Tinmouth on Friday June 8th at 7:30 p.m. Treewild House Concerts in Shelburne presents Rachel Ries on Wednesday June 6th at 338 Thompson Rd. For reservations and more information, please contact treewild.inc@gmail.com Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present contemporary folk and pop singer/songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Seth Glier and Matt Nakoa on Friday, June 8th at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney. The Roots on the River festival in Bellows Falls will be held from June 7th through June 10th . Featured performers include The Starline Rhythm Boys, The Miss Guided Angels, Mary Gauthier, Vance Gilbert, and many more. Rhiannon Giddens will be performing on the Flynn Mainstage in Burlington on Sunday June 10th. The Summit School in Montpelier presents a late-Spring Extravaganza Fundraiser on Saturday, June 9th at Montpelier’s Unitarian Church featuring Sarah Blair, Tom MacKenzie & Friends, Colin McCaffrey,Kick ‘Em Jenny, square dance with Jennifer Johnson calling, and a Cajun dance with Chaque Fois. Desserts provided, Doors open at 4 p.m. The Northern Harmony vocal quartet, led by Larry Gordon, presents three northern Vermont concerts:Thursday, June 7th at 7:30 pm at Richmond Free Library, Friday, June 8th at 7:30 pm in Hardwick at Heartbeet Community Hall, and Saturday, June 9th at 7:30 pm in Montpelier at Christ Church’s Taplin Auditorium . There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday June 9th . Music by Red Dog Riley with Don Stratton calling. Northern Flyer will be performing at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday June 9th at 7:30 p.m. Iris Dement will be at Court Street Arts in Haverhill, NH (five min from the VT border) on Saturday June 9th at 7:30 p.m. Jeremiah McLane, Tim Cummings, and Alex Kehler will be performing at the Brownington Ceilidh Club on Saturday, June 9th. There will be a 5.30 potluck before the concert at 7 p.m.