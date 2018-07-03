It's Going To Be A Hot Holiday Week. Here's How To Stay Safe

Heat advisories from the National Weather Service are in effect around Vermont Tuesday, as a multi-day heat wave continues.

According to NWS, a heat advisory means "[t]he combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible." Multiple Vermont counties — including Chittenden, Addison, Rutland, Windsor and Orange — are included in the NWS heat advisories in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

These latest advisories come after the maximum temperature expected for much of the state Monday was in the triple digits.

100F+ Heat indexes are expected across much of the region again today. As always, take proper precautions and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/151F69pLhT — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) July 2, 2018

Cooling Facility Locations

Everyone should:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in cool places

Avoid exposure to the sun

Check on friends, neighbors and relatives

If you must be outdoors, avoid being outside in the middle of the day and keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion or stroke.

The Washington Post says this heat wave hit the central part of the U.S on Thursday and Friday and is expected to hit our region on Saturday and Sunday.

Weather.com says that daily record highs are possible over the next few days, including in Burlington on Sunday. The current record for July 1 in the Queen City is 93. The expected temperature this year is expected to be 95.

According to the Eye On The Sky guys, the heat will likely continue through much of the week. Make sure animals and pets have plenty of shade and water.