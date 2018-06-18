It's Going To Be Wicked Hot Today. Here's How To Stay Safe

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday for parts of Chittenden, Addison, Rutland and Windsor counties in Vermont, as temperatures are expected to creep into the high 90s.

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisory, which means that "hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible."

Everyone should:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in cool places

Avoid exposure to the sun

Check on friends, neighbors and relatives

If you must be outdoors, avoid being outside in the middle of the day and keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion or stroke.

According to the Eye On The Sky guys, thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected along with strong winds.

Showers are expected to continue into the evening.

This could also mean "isolated flash flooding and gusty winds," according to the NWS.

Hot and humid conditions will allow strong to locally severe thunderstorms to develop Monday. The main threats with these storms will be localized heavy rainfall with isolated flash flooding and gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/EB89suAwHH — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) June 17, 2018