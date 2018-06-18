Related Program: 
VPR News

It's Going To Be Wicked Hot Today. Here's How To Stay Safe

By & 20 minutes ago
  • Expected highs for Monday, June 18, 2018.
    Expected highs for Monday, June 18, 2018.
    National Weather Service, Burlington Twitter

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday for parts of Chittenden, Addison, Rutland and Windsor counties in Vermont, as temperatures are expected to creep into the high 90s.

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisory, which means that "hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible."

Warning signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Credit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Everyone should:

  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Stay in cool places
  • Avoid exposure to the sun
  • Check on friends, neighbors and relatives

If you must be outdoors, avoid being outside in the middle of the day and keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion or stroke.

According to the Eye On The Sky guys, thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected along with strong winds.

Showers are expected to continue into the evening.

This could also mean "isolated flash flooding and gusty winds," according to the NWS.

Tags: 
VPR News

Related Content

Statewide Free Summer Meals Program For Kids To Kick Off With Events In 3 Towns

By Jun 15, 2018
Paper bag lunches lined up on a table and plastic bags of cucumber slices.
Melody Bodette / VPR

The nonprofit Hunger Free Vermont is working with school districts around the state to kick off this year’s statewide free summer meals program.