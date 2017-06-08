Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

It's Official: Vail Now Owns Stowe Mountain Resort

By 31 minutes ago
  • With it's acquisition by Vail Resorts, Stowe Mountain Resort is the first mountain in the East to join Vail's Epic Pass.
    With it's acquisition by Vail Resorts, Stowe Mountain Resort is the first mountain in the East to join Vail's Epic Pass.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Vail Resorts' acquisition of Stowe Mountain Resort has been finalized. 

Stowe sent out an email to its marketing mailing list on Wednesday stating, "Today is an historic day in the story of Stowe Mountain Resort as we have officially been acquired and welcomed into the Vail Resorts family."

In February, Vail announced its intent to purchase Stowe Mountain Resort's mountain operations for $50 million. Former owner AIG still controls several of the resort properties, including Stowe Mountain Lodge, Stowe Mountain Club and Stowe Country Club.

Just over a month ago, Vail announced it would retain the vast majority of Stowe Mountain Resort's mountain operations staff after the acquisition. However, nine employees were let go, including Resort President Barry Pius and Marketing, Sales and Communication Vice President Mike Colbourn.

With the purchase, Stowe becomes the first mountain in the eastern United States to join Vail's Epic Pass, which now offers season-long access to 15 resorts with no blackout dates. Those resorts include Stowe, Vail, Beaver Creek, Whistler Blackcomb, Beckenridge, Keystone, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Wilmot, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, Perisher and Arapahoe Basin. The pass also provides limited access to 30 European resorts in Austria, France, Italy and Switzerland.

If purchased now, an adult Epic Pass costs $859. Last year a full price adult season pass to Stowe cost over $2,000.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Sports
Skiing
Public Post
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

Ahead Of Stowe Purchase, Vail Shakes Up Management And Gives Big To Local Land Trust

By Apr 28, 2017
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

In February, Vail Resorts jumped into the eastern ski market with its planned purchase of the Stowe Mountain Resort. The $50 million sale is expected to close in June, and Vail has kept the buzz going with other investments and announcements.

Despite Resort Sale, AIG Plans To Keep Annual Summit In Stowe

By Mar 17, 2017
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

This week’s winter storm came at the perfect time for a group that has been skiing and riding in mid-March at Stowe Mountain Resort for over a quarter-century. This week is the annual winter summit for insurance giant AIG and some special guests.

Vail Announces Stowe Will Join 45-Resort 'Epic Pass' Next Season

By Mar 27, 2017
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Vail Resorts announced Monday that Stowe Mountain Resort is included in its multi-mountain season pass for next winter. 

Vail Announces Intent To Buy Stowe Mountain Resort

By Feb 21, 2017
AP/Toby Talbot

After weeks of rumors, the news became official this morning: Vail Resorts intends to buy Stowe Mountain Resort for $50 million. If the sale goes through, Stowe will become Vail's first property on the East Coast.

Will Multi-Mountain Passes Benefit Vermont's Ski Industry?

By May 26, 2017
Chandler Burgess / Associated Press/Killington Resort

Recent ski area acquisitions in Vermont are changing the season ski pass market in the state. Single-resort passes are giving way to discounted multi-mountain offerings. 