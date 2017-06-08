It's Official: Vail Now Owns Stowe Mountain Resort

Vail Resorts' acquisition of Stowe Mountain Resort has been finalized.

Stowe sent out an email to its marketing mailing list on Wednesday stating, "Today is an historic day in the story of Stowe Mountain Resort as we have officially been acquired and welcomed into the Vail Resorts family."

In February, Vail announced its intent to purchase Stowe Mountain Resort's mountain operations for $50 million. Former owner AIG still controls several of the resort properties, including Stowe Mountain Lodge, Stowe Mountain Club and Stowe Country Club.

Just over a month ago, Vail announced it would retain the vast majority of Stowe Mountain Resort's mountain operations staff after the acquisition. However, nine employees were let go, including Resort President Barry Pius and Marketing, Sales and Communication Vice President Mike Colbourn.

With the purchase, Stowe becomes the first mountain in the eastern United States to join Vail's Epic Pass, which now offers season-long access to 15 resorts with no blackout dates. Those resorts include Stowe, Vail, Beaver Creek, Whistler Blackcomb, Beckenridge, Keystone, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Wilmot, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, Perisher and Arapahoe Basin. The pass also provides limited access to 30 European resorts in Austria, France, Italy and Switzerland.

If purchased now, an adult Epic Pass costs $859. Last year a full price adult season pass to Stowe cost over $2,000.