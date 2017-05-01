It's Salad Days For Vermont's Wild Turkeys

Wild turkeys were once extirpated from the Vermont landscape because of over-hunting and loss of forest land. Now they number somewhere between 50,000 and 60,000.

It all started with the introduction of 31 wild turkeys in Pawlet and Hubbardton. Today, they can be found all around the state.

Doug Blodgett, wildlife biologist at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, discusses the efforts that led to the rebound in their population and the habits of the wild turkey.

Post your questions or comments about Vermont's wild turkeys here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

