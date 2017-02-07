It's Still A Crisis: Opiate-Related Deaths Continue To Rise

It was such a major concern in 2014 that then-Governor Peter Shumlin devoted his entire State of the State address to the opiate addiction crisis. As a result, the state focused health department, treatment, and law enforcement resources at this growing problem.

Three years later and the results aren't good. A recent investigation by Seven Days of the number of opiate-related deaths in Vermont in 2016 shows it has reached a record high of 100. But that number might have been significantly higher without the use of things like Narcan and Suboxone.

We speak with Vermont Department of Health Deputy Commissioner Barbara Cimaglio and Seven Days Staff Writer Mark Davis about what's working, and what's not working, and to get an idea of who is being affected by the opiate crisis.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 live at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.