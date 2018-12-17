It's Time To Break Out The Toys!

Live call-in discussion: Whether you grew up with a yo-yo, a doll, robots, race cars or video games, toys probably paid some part in your childhood. And maybe into your adulthood. What better time to talk toys than at the holidays?

We'll jump around the state to hear from a toy store, a toy maker, a puzzle creator and a museum that peaks kids' creativity. Our guests are:

And we want to know what toys were special to you. Post them below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, December 18 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.