'It's Time For State Policymakers To Take Over': Scott Admin Says School Budgets Still Too High

By & 7 hours ago
  • About 100 people filled Tracy Hall in Norwich for an informational town meeting on Monday night.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

An overwhelming majority of school budgets passed on Town Meeting Day, but the Scott administration says those budgets need be cut back further and placed in the hands of state policymakers.

The budgets passed this week would see school spending increase by an average of 1.5 percent next year. That's a lot less than the 3.5 percent that was expected, and less than the 2.5 percent Gov. Scott asked schools to limit themselves to in November.

Now the Scott administration says budgets will need to be cut back by a lot more, and Scott's commissioner of finance says "it's time for state policymakers to take over."

VPR's Peter Hirschfeld joins Vermont Edition to talk about the latest developments. 

This interview will be broadcast live on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

