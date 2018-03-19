Jack Sawyer Will Remain In Police Custody Without Bail

Jack Sawyer, the 18-year-old Poultney man, accused in a thwarted school shooting plot in Fair Haven will continue to be held without bail.

A judge Monday ruled that Sawyer would remain in police custody. Judge Thomas Zonay said he could not adequately assure public safety or Sawyer's appearance in future court proceedings.

Sawyer faces four felony charges including attempted aggravated murder and attempted assault with a deadly weapon.

The defense has argued that most of the state’s evidence amounts to preparing for an attempt which it argues is insufficient to proving attempt.

But Judge Zonay stated the defendant’s actions went beyond mere preparation.