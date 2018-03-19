Related Program: 
VPR News

Jack Sawyer Will Remain In Police Custody Without Bail

By 19 minutes ago

Jack Sawyer, the 18-year-old Poultney man, accused in a thwarted school shooting plot in Fair Haven will continue to be held without bail.

18-year-old Jack Sawyer, of Poultney, seen here entering Rutland Superior Court in Feb. 2018.
Credit Glenn Russell / Burlington Free Press / Pool

A judge Monday ruled that Sawyer would remain in police custody. Judge Thomas Zonay said he could not adequately assure public safety or Sawyer's appearance in future court proceedings.

Sawyer faces four felony charges including attempted aggravated murder and attempted assault with a deadly weapon.

The defense has argued that most of the state’s evidence amounts to preparing for an attempt which it argues is insufficient to proving attempt.

But Judge Zonay stated the defendant’s actions went beyond mere preparation.

Tags: 
VPR News
Public Safety
Rutland

Related Content

Witnesses Testify To Multiple 'Red Flags' In Thwarted Fair Haven School Shooting Plot

By Feb 27, 2018
Cpl. Scott Alkinburgh, the school resource officer at Fair Haven Union High School, testified Tuesday in Rutland's Superior Court
Glenn Russell / Burlington Free Press / Pool

Six witnesses — most of them law enforcement — testified Tuesday in Rutland Criminal Court, helping prosecutors lay the groundwork in the case against an 18-year-old Poultney man accused in a thwarted school shooting plot at Fair Haven Union High School.

In Cases Of 'Extreme Risk', Vermont Senate Votes To Take Away 'Right To Bear Arms'

By Mar 1, 2018
Bennington County Sen. Dick Sears, seen here on the Senate floor in a 2016 file photo, says the extreme risk bill approved by the Vermont Senate Wednesday could prevent acts of gun violence.
Angela Evancie / VPR file

As lawmakers nationwide consider new ways to get guns out of the hands of dangerous people, the Vermont Senate has advanced a bill that would make it easier for police to seize firearms from people who pose an "extreme risk" to themselves or others.

18-Year-Old In Poultney Arrested For Threatening School Shooting

By Feb 16, 2018
courtesy of the Vermont State Police

According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, Jack Sawyer, 18, was arrested Thursday after police learned Sawyer had “communicated his desire to cause mass casualties at the Fair Haven High School.”