Related Program: 
VPR News

Jack Sawyer's Bail Reduced To $10,000

By 1 hour ago
  • Jack Sawyer sits in Rutland criminal court on Wednesday, April 25.
    Jack Sawyer, left, sits in Rutland Criminal Court Wednesday morning. At the hearing, a judge reduced Sawyer's bail to $10,000.
    Robert Layman / Rutland Herald / Pool

On Wednesday morning, a judge in Rutland Criminal Court reduced Jack Sawyer’s bail from $100,000 to $10,000.

Sawyer is the young man accused of plotting to attack Fair Haven Union High School. He currently faces two misdemeanor charges: criminal threatening and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Those two charges carry a maximum prison sentence of three years.

Last week prosecutors dropped the four most serious charges in the case — which included attempted murder charges — but at the bail hearing on Wednesday, they asked the court keep the bail set at $100,000.

More from VPR — Prosecutors Drop Attempted Murder Charges In Sawyer Case [April 23]

But Judge Thomas Zonay said under Vermont law, bail can only be used to make sure a defendant shows up for trial and not to ensure public safety or to punish the defendant.

“Thus, this court is only able to address public safety concerns through non-monetary conditions,” Zonay said Wednesday. “Here this court has imposed a comprehensive set of non-monetary conditions for that purpose and those conditions have previously been imposed.”

Those conditions include that Sawyer be released into the custody of his father, that he stay away from Fair Haven Union High School and also that he undergo a screening by a mental health professional within 72 hours of release.

After the ruling, Rutland County State's Attorney Rose Kennedy said her office would work with police and the Fair Haven Union High School community “to continue to litigate this issue.”

When asked by reporters if she agreed with the court’s decision to reduce bail, Kennedy said: "I understand why the court ruled the way he did.”

In a separate ruling, the court granted an “extreme risk protection order” that prevents Sawyer from having or purchasing weapons. That law recently went into effect, with Gov. Phil Scott's signing of S.221 earlier this month.

Tags: 
VPR News
Rutland
Government & Politics
Guns
Public Safety

Related Content

Rutland Judge Walks Back 'Probable Cause' In Sawyer Case

By Apr 18, 2018
Ryan Mercer / Burlington Free Press / Pool

Earlier this week, in light of the Supreme Court decision, Jack Sawyer’s defense counsel said she hoped to reduce the amount of bail set for her client and renewed her call for a dismissal by asking the judge in Rutland to review his earlier probable cause determination.

But while Superior Judge Thomas Zonay reaffirmed his ruling on Monday that there was probable cause on each of the charges of attempt he seems to have changed his mind.

Fearing For Their Lives, Fair Haven Students Demand Action From Lawmakers

By Apr 18, 2018
Julia Adams, a social studies teacher at Fair Haven Union High School, asked the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday the change the definition of what it means to "attempt" a crime.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

As Fair Haven Union High School prepares for the possible release of the teenager who allegedly planned to inflict mass casualties at the school, students from the school are asking lawmakers to update criminal statutes they say should have kept him behind bars.

Rutland Court Sets Jack Sawyer's Bail At $100,000

By & Apr 17, 2018
Ryan Mercer / Burlington Free Press, Pool

Tuesday Jack Sawyer's bail was set at $100,000 after the Vermont Supreme Court overruled an initial decision to deny bail.