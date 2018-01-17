January Ditties and Winter Festivals

On this week's program we preview two classy Vermont festivals, Montpelier's Spice on Snow Festival and Brattleboro's Northern Roots Festival, take a musical spin around Africa, and revel in some interesting new releases from near and far.

This program will air on Sunday January 21st from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The annual Brattleboro Northern Roots Festival, featuring two days of teaching workshops, performances and jam sessions, will be held on Saturday January 27th and Sunday January 28th. Northern Roots has relocated to the beautiful new Brattleboro Music Center with its copious teaching spaces and the incredible new auditorium where the festival’s Saturday night gala concert will be held. Festival highlights include a rare performance by the legendary duo of John Roberts and Tony Barrand, Franco American singer Josee Vachon and New England fiddling veteran Skip Gorman as well as many other local luminaries representing the best of traditional Irish, French Canadian and Scottish music.

Pete’s Posse Performs at the Plainfield Opera House, Sunday, January 28th at 4 p.m.

Ariel Zevon will be playing at a release party for her new recording The Detangler on Saturday, January 27th at Sweet Melissa's in Montpelier

The first show in this years’ Cabin Fever Series will be multi-instrumental wiz Patrick Ross on Saturday, January 27th at 8 p.m. at the Walkover Gallery on Main St. Bristol.

Emerald Rae will be giving a solo concert as part of the Stone Church Series in Bellows Falls on Saturday January 27th.

Vermont artists Deb Brisson and the Hayburners will be performing at Brandon Music on Saturday January 27th at 7:30 p.m.

Some of the many performers featured at Montpelier’s Spice on Snow festival scheduled for January 25th through the 28th are Mayfly, Dana and Susan Robinson, the Cajun band Chaque Fois, April Verch, Scott Ainslie, Patti Casey, Jon Gailmor, and the Young Traditions Touring Group.

Muskeg Music presents a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday January 27th. David Kaynor will teach and call, music by the band Gypsy Minor. There will be a walk-through for newcomers at 7:45, and the dance begins at 8 p.m.

Dave Keller will be performing with his full band at the Den at Stowe on Saturday January 27th at 2 p.m.

On Thursday January 25th the Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be playing at the Whammy Bar in Calais beginning at 7:30 p.m.