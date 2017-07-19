Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Job Opening: New Imam Wanted For Vermont Islamic Center

By & 37 minutes ago
  • Worshippers at the Islamic Society of Vermont in Colchester.
    Oliver Parini

Last weekend, Imam Islam Hassan assumed his new position as the imam of the Islamic Center of Cleveland. That's only of interest to us here because Hassan leaves behind the Islamic Society of Vermont in Colchester, where he was the first imam for growing Vermont Islamic community.

Vermont Edition talks with Taysir al-Khatib, president of the Islamic Society of Vermont, about the community's search for a new imam, and the impact Imam Hassan had here.

Broadcast on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 during the noon hour; check back afterward for audio download.

