Join Reuben Jackson For 'The Better Angels Of Our Nature' Listening Party

By 18 minutes ago
  • Ruben Jackson's listening party on July 20 will feature Brian McCarthy's new release, 'The Better Angels Of Our Nature'.
    Ruben Jackson's listening party on July 20 will feature Brian McCarthy's new release, 'The Better Angels Of Our Nature'.
    Photo: Courtesy Brian McCarthy / Illustration: Anna Ste. Marie / VPR

Reuben Jackson will host a listening party on July 20 featuring local saxophonist, educator, composer, Brian McCarthy. You’re invited to join us in Studio One at 6:00p.m. to hear and discuss material from his riveting new release The Better Angels Of Our Nature.

Looking back on one of the most divisive moments in American history, saxophonist Brian McCarthy finds the roots of jazz in Civil War-era songs and spirit. On his new album, The Better Angels Of Our Nature, McCarthy pairs insightful new arrangements of vintage wartime folk songs with vibrant new compositions for his skilled Nonet to explore the clashing inspirations and enduring influence of the war that turned brother against brother in a battle over the soul of America.

Be a part of our discussion on July 20! Doors open at 6:00p.m. and the event starts at 6:30p.m. This is an all-ages show and tickets are free but reservations are required. Reserve your seats here. Cash bar and snacks will be available from The Skinny Pancake.

FAQ
Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?
You will be required to provide ID to purchase any alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will also be available for purchase.
 
What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?
Bike, car or bus. Parking is available at VPR, but space is limited so please arrive on time and always carpool if you can. VPR is located at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester and is also accessible by the GMT Route 2 Bus that runs between Essex Junction and Burlington.

Tags: 
Events
VPR Blog
Friday Night Jazz

