Join Us For Chad Hollister Band 'Live From The Fort'

We're recording the next Live From The Fort performance and you’re invited to be part of the audience! Come hang out in VPR’s Studio One for a live performance by the 10-piece group, Chad Hollister Band on Thursday, July 13. Doors will open 6:00 p.m. and the music will start at 7:00p.m.



Chad Hollister Band is a voice for the positive and reminds you that life is truly a gift — as is the ability to share it through music. The band has been evolving and touring the country for over 20 years. Chad has just signed a record deal with Pacific Records out of San Diego, Ca. and released "Stop the World" featuring the 10-piece band. Check out their music and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.



This is an all-ages show and tickets are free but reservations are required. Reserve your seats here. Cash bar and snacks will be available from The Skinny Pancake.



FAQs



Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

You will be required to provide ID to purchase any alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will also be available for purchase.



What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Bike, car or bus. Parking is available at VPR, but space is limited so please arrive on time and always carpool if you can. VPR is located at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester and is also accessible by the GMT Route 2 Bus that runs between Essex Junction and Burlington.