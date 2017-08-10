Join Us For VPR's 40th Anniversary Block Party

Save the date for VPR's 40th Anniversary Block Party on Saturday, September 9, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.!

Head over to VPR studios in Colchester’s Fort Ethan Allen for this free, family-friendly celebration. Check out our renovated and expanded headquarters and get a behind-the-scenes look at your favorite public radio station.

You'll get to meet our special guests from NPR, political editor Domenico Montenaro and news chief Mike Oreskes, as well as the people behind those VPR voices you know so well. And we’ll have live music, food trucks, ice cream, VPR swag, activities and more.

We can’t wait to quite literally put the “public” in Vermont Public Radio! Mark your calendar and check back here for more details as we get closer to the event. Hope to see you there!

