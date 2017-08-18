Join Us For Wooden Dinosaur "Live From The Fort"

  • Wooden Dinosaur will record a concert for our series Live From The For on Thursday, August 24..
We're recording the next  Live From The Fort performance and you’re invited to be part of the audience! Come hang out in VPR’s Studio One for a live performance by the stripped-down and soulful Brattleboro-based folk group, Wooden Dinosaur on August 24. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m

Sarah Ventre of NPR's All Songs Considered wrote of the band: "Wooden Dinosaur makes the kind of simple, stripped-down music that leaves you feeling nostalgic and longing for more.  It's folksy, rambling and sweet, with dark, quirky lyrics.  The band is made up of three people, including frontman Michael Roberts, also of David Wax Museum.  The group rotates through a mix of less common sounds, including the melodica and a traditional Mongolian stringed instrument called the morin khuur." For more, read Ventre's full piece.

This is an all-ages show and tickets are free but reservations are required. Reserve your seats here. Light refreshments will be available for purchase.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?
Bike, car or bus. Parking is available at VPR, but space is limited so please arrive on time and always carpool if you can. VPR is located at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester and is also accessible by the GMT Route 2 Bus that runs between Essex Junction and Burlington.

Live From The Fort

