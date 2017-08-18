Join Us For Wooden Dinosaur "Live From The Fort"

We're recording the next Live From The Fort performance and you’re invited to be part of the audience! Come hang out in VPR’s Studio One for a live performance by the stripped-down and soulful Brattleboro-based folk group, Wooden Dinosaur on August 24. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m

Sarah Ventre of NPR's All Songs Considered wrote of the band: "Wooden Dinosaur makes the kind of simple, stripped-down music that leaves you feeling nostalgic and longing for more. It's folksy, rambling and sweet, with dark, quirky lyrics. The band is made up of three people, including frontman Michael Roberts, also of David Wax Museum. The group rotates through a mix of less common sounds, including the melodica and a traditional Mongolian stringed instrument called the morin khuur." For more, read Ventre's full piece.

