Join VPR For Vermont Gives June 7-8

VPR is a proud partner in Vermont Gives, a statewide 24­-hour challenge to celebrate and support the local nonprofits that are essential to our quality of life here in Vermont. Vermont Gives Day is Wednesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. through Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m.

Think for a moment of the important causes in your life: you support environmental stewardship, make certain your neighbors are housed and fed, our veterans are cared for and kids have safe spaces. You also support our dynamic arts community and maybe even your favorite public radio station.

Please join our campaign! Visit vermontgives.org and make a donation to VPR and/or any of the great participating nonprofit organizations in our state. You can make certain your philanthropy reaches the organizations that make our region the vibrant place that it is.

Questions? If you have any questions or would like more information, let us know. Thank you in advance for your generosity!

