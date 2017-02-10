Join VPR's Nina Keck For An Evening Of News & Brews

By 22 seconds ago
  • VPR's News & Brews events give you a chance to grab a drink with your favorite reporters and discuss the issues that matter to you. Join VPR's Nina Keck, just back from a reporting trip to Jordan, Friday, Feb. 24 for drinks and conversation.
    VPR's News & Brews events give you a chance to grab a drink with your favorite reporters and discuss the issues that matter to you. Join VPR's Nina Keck, just back from a reporting trip to Jordan, Friday, Feb. 24 for drinks and conversation.
    Photo: Nina Keck; Illustration: Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

Join us for drinks and conversation with VPR’s Nina Keck following her return from reporting on the refugee crisis in Jordan. From there she reported on what life is like for the Syrian refugees awaiting resettlement, the process they have to go through and the impact they’re having on their host country.

VPR's News & Brews events give you a chance to grab a drink with your favorite reporters and discuss the issues that matter to you.

Join us on Friday Feb. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in VPR's new Studio One at our Colchester studios in Fort Ethan Allen. Nina will share stories and photos from her trip and answer your questions.

Tickets are free of charge but reservations are required. Please reserve your tickets now. Please remember to print or bring a digital copy of your ticket with you to the event.

Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

For the latest details and to connect with other party-goers, follow the event on Facebook!

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

You will be required to provide ID to purchase any alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will also be available for purchase.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Parking is available at VPR, but spaces is limited so please arrive on time.

Reporter Nina Keck at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, where 80,000 Syrian refugees live.
Credit courtesy, Nina Keck / VPR

More about reporter Nina Keck:

Based in Rutland, Keck has covered a variety of issues for VPR, including the refugee resettlement process in the Rutland area. Keck has been reporting for VPR since 1996. An experienced journalist, she covered international and national news for seven years with the Voice of America, working in Washington, D.C., and Germany. While in Germany, she also worked as a stringer for Marketplace. Keck has been honored with two national Edward R. Murrow Awards: In 2006, she won for her investigative reporting on VPR and in 2009 she won for her use of sound.

VPR's News & Brews is supported by Three Penny Taproom in Montpelier, VT.

Tags: 
VPR In Jordan
VPR Blog
News & Brews

Related Content

Syria, Jordan, Vermont: Connections To The Refugee Crisis

By , & Feb 9, 2017
Nina Keck / VPR

People across Vermont and around the world have been transfixed by the immigration story that has unfolded in the last two weeks - and especially the impact on refugees. In the midst of it, VPR's Nina Keck was reporting on the Syrian refugee crisis from Jordan.

For A Syrian Family That Had Planned To Resettle In Detroit, Waiting Is The Hardest Part

By Feb 2, 2017
Nina Keck / VPR

President Trump’s executive order suspending refugee resettlement recently put the brakes on Rutland's plans to welcome 100 refugees. The policy change is impacting thousands of families, including the Alzoubanis, who were getting ready to move to Detroit, Michigan.

Photos: In The World's Second-Largest Refugee Camp, Syrians 'Live Day By Day'

By Feb 1, 2017
Nina Keck / VPR

About 8 miles from the Syrian border in Jordan is the world's second-largest refugee camp. The sprawling temporary city is home to about 80,000 Syrians who fled their country’s civil war.

Life In Jordan: Syrian Farm Families Displaced By War Stay Close To The Land

By Feb 5, 2017
Nina Keck / VPR

Among the 650,000 Syrians who have sought safety in neighboring Jordan are farmers who had to leave their own land behind and who are now getting by as migrant farm workers.