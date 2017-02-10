Join VPR's Nina Keck For An Evening Of News & Brews

Join us for drinks and conversation with VPR’s Nina Keck following her return from reporting on the refugee crisis in Jordan. From there she reported on what life is like for the Syrian refugees awaiting resettlement, the process they have to go through and the impact they’re having on their host country.

VPR's News & Brews events give you a chance to grab a drink with your favorite reporters and discuss the issues that matter to you.

Join us on Friday Feb. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in VPR's new Studio One at our Colchester studios in Fort Ethan Allen. Nina will share stories and photos from her trip and answer your questions.

Tickets are free of charge but reservations are required. Please reserve your tickets now. Please remember to print or bring a digital copy of your ticket with you to the event.

Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

For the latest details and to connect with other party-goers, follow the event on Facebook!

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

You will be required to provide ID to purchase any alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will also be available for purchase.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Parking is available at VPR, but spaces is limited so please arrive on time.

More about reporter Nina Keck:

Based in Rutland, Keck has covered a variety of issues for VPR, including the refugee resettlement process in the Rutland area. Keck has been reporting for VPR since 1996. An experienced journalist, she covered international and national news for seven years with the Voice of America, working in Washington, D.C., and Germany. While in Germany, she also worked as a stringer for Marketplace. Keck has been honored with two national Edward R. Murrow Awards: In 2006, she won for her investigative reporting on VPR and in 2009 she won for her use of sound.

VPR's News & Brews is supported by Three Penny Taproom in Montpelier, VT.