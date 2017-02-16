Related Program: 
VPR News

In Jordan, One 'Fixer' Helps Foreign Journalists, And Refugees

By 1 hour ago
  • Ihab Mhutaseb is what's known as a "fixer": someone who helps foreign journalists cover stories. He's pictured here at the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan, just south of the Syrian border.
    Ihab Mhutaseb is what's known as a "fixer": someone who helps foreign journalists cover stories. He's pictured here at the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan, just south of the Syrian border.
    Nina Keck / VPR

When I spent a week reporting in Amman, Jordan, on the Syrian refugee crisis, I was able to have remarkably candid interviews with Syrian families and Jordanians. But none that would have been possible without help from my “fixer.”

Audio for this story will be posted.

As a journalist, when you fly into a foreign country, don’t speak the language or know the culture or laws; when you need special permits and don’t have a clue how drive in local traffic, you hire someone to help with all that.  

For me, that was Ihab Muhtaseb.

“I’m considered to be a local fixer for media and press people,” Muhtaseb explains. “Basically, I set up appointments for them, translate, transport, and from my point of view I do whatever it takes to help them get their story.”

Explore Nina Keck's reporting from Jordan

"Who wouldn't want to be called a fixer?" I ask him. "The job title says it all."

"Yes," he answers, laughing. "But I can't use the title in Arabic or people will think I fix refrigerators. But journalists, they get it."

Ihab doesn't advertise his services. I found him like most reporters do, through a friend of a friend of a friend.

Muhtaseb nods and admits that how it usually works.

“The one [reporter] that called yesterday, France Chanel Two, she said that Julian had referred them to me, and I said, ‘Oh, Julian, say hi to him for me.’ And she said ‘No, I don’t actually know him,’" says Muhtaseb. “They have a mutual friend who referred me to them."

"So I’m surprised how this network works,” he adds, shaking his head and smiling. “Everybody looks for a good fixer, and if you’re a good fixer, the word will get around somehow.”

Nina Keck with fixer Ihab Muhtaseb in Amman, Jordan. While Nina filed stories in Jordan, Ihab acted as her interpreter, driver and guide.
Credit Nina Keck / VPR

Ihab’s not a journalist, but he has a keen eye for news — and he’s worked with reporters from the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Milwaukee Journal SentinelDer Spiegel, La Monde, Madrid’s El País, and countless international TV crews.

His office is his four-wheel drive pickup truck, which he’s tricked out for film crews with a custom-made platform over the cab.

“Journalists can climb up, stand on top of it and film, take pictures, do whatever they like. And everybody loves it,” he says.

I climb up to take photos in the Zaatari refugee camp and he’s right: The added height makes all the difference.

VPR's Nina Keck uses the special platform on top of Ihab Muhtaseb's truck to get photographs at the Zaatari Refugee camp in northern Jordan earlier this month.
Credit Ihab Muhtaseb / VPR

Ihab’s phone rings softly as he weaves through traffic. “Hallo?"

I hear a few seconds of Arabic pleasantries exchanged and then he hands the phone to me and explains it’s for me. It’s Kertsin, a call I’d been waiting for.

Ihab’s truck becomes my office, too, and he shifts roles easily from interpreter to secretary, answering calls and organizing my appointments as we drive through the city. It’s invaluably time-saving.

Early on in our trip, I tell him that I want to capture what Amman sounds like, so he takes me downtown to one of the oldest parts of the city.

He explains points of interest along the way, and you can tell he spent several years working as a tour guide.

Credit Nina Keck / VPR

“Amman is a really nice place,” he says. “It’s an ancient place, it used to be called Philadelphia in the old days, so we still have a lot of names, Philadelphia hotels and such. And people go, 'Philadelphia?' In Roman times it was called Philadelphia, so it’s not a new city. The Romans lived here, the Byzantine lived here, there’s a lot of history.”

He eases his truck down a crowded side street and parks in a narrow alleyway behind his brother’s book store.

We walk down a bustling sidewalk pulsing with traffic and blaring horns. An old man plays an oud, an ancient Middle Eastern guitar, in front of a shop, and a small crowd has gathered to listen. I stop to record the sound and the old man nods at me as he sings.

"I've never seen him playing here before," Ihab says, smiling, "You got lucky."

We walk past the musician to the center of the city and stand across from the historic Al-Husseini Mosque.  Ihab checks his watch and nods, and within a minute or two, the midday call to prayer echoes across the city.

Ihab is not a native Jordanian, but a Palestinian. The 51-year-old came to Jordan to go to school when he was 20, and says he fell in love with this melting pot of a country that’s home to so many from throughout the Middle East.

He spent nearly 20 years living in California, which is why his English is so good. But he says he didn’t like the pace of life in the U.S., so he moved back to Jordan.

Signs show the way to the Syrian border. VPR's Nina Keck traveled 8 miles south of the border with fixer Ihab Muhtaseb to visit the Zaatari Refugee Camp in northern Jordan.
Credit Nina Keck / VPR

When violence broke out after the Arab Spring in 2011, Jordan’s tourism industry took a big hit.

Ihab noticed the influx of journalists covering the Syrian War, and began making a living guiding them instead of tourists.

"I still remember the first time," he says. "It was James, from the London Times. It was the very beginning of the Syrian crisis, way back in February, 2011, when the protests first began. James' interpreter was sick and I was working as a travel guide. He said, 'Ihab, your English is great, can you take me to meet Syrians near the border and translate for me for a few days?' I said, 'Why not?' and it worked out well for both of us. He started sending other journalists my way, and that's how it started."

“In the past I have not been interested in politics,” he admits. “But now I’m an expert in the Syrian issue, in knowing what happened in the Syrian crisis and how it affected the life of the people, because I’ve been translating every story that I hear. And I’ve heard every single story possible.”

While he loves his job, he admits it’s affected him deeply.

“I got traumatized by the things I’ve heard,” he explains as we walk on the sidewalk back to his truck. “And it was several times that I burst into tears while translating, when I have to stop the interview, because I can no longer speak.”

“There’s a lot of horrible stories that I heard, and it really takes a toll on you after a while.”

Ihab Muhtaseb behind the wheel of his beloved pickup truck. He calls it the "cam-mobile" when he's driving journalists because it's equipped with a special platform over the cab for film crews. But he calls it his "camp-mobile" when he uses it for desert camping trips on the weekend.
Credit Nina Keck / VPR

We get back into his pickup and he makes his way into traffic. I ask him if there’s one story in particular that’s especially moved him, and he nods. He tells me about a single mother of four who fled first to Lebanon and spent the last of her money to fly to Jordan. She had nothing and knew no one, says Ihab, and was so distraught about how to take care of her children when she arrived in Jordan.

“And even right now, just telling their story my heart is pumping, Imagining kids with no food,” says Ihab. "Luckily I was able to find a friend of mine that works in the Gulf, and she’s sending them a monthly salary to pay for food and shelter. I got relieved at that point,” he says.

Ihab admits he’s gotten emotionally involved with many of the Syrians he’s met, collecting used clothing and money for them whenever he can.  

In some ways, he’s become a fixer for them as well.  

Tags: 
VPR In Jordan
Refugee Resettlement
Government & Politics
VPR News
Arts & Culture

Related Content

For A Syrian Family That Had Planned To Resettle In Detroit, Waiting Is The Hardest Part

By Feb 2, 2017
Nina Keck / VPR

President Trump’s executive order suspending refugee resettlement recently put the brakes on Rutland's plans to welcome 100 refugees. The policy change is impacting thousands of families, including the Alzoubanis, who were getting ready to move to Detroit, Michigan.

Photos: In The World's Second-Largest Refugee Camp, Syrians 'Live Day By Day'

By Feb 1, 2017
Nina Keck / VPR

About 8 miles from the Syrian border in Jordan is the world's second-largest refugee camp. The sprawling temporary city is home to about 80,000 Syrians who fled their country’s civil war.

In Jordan's Capital City, Syrians Hoping To Resettle In U.S. React To Refugee Ban

By Jan 30, 2017
Nina Keck / VPR

In the U.S., protests, confusion and anger have followed President Trump’s executive order that prevents new refugees from entering the country for 120 days, suspends resettlement for Syrians indefinitely and bars travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days.