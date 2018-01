Boston Symphony Orchestra

Lahav Shani, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

Mozart: Overture to The Marriage of Figaro

Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64

Bach: Gavotte en rondeau, from Violin Partita No. 3

Schubert: Symphony No. 9 in C Great

Smetana: Moldau (Vltava) from Ma Vlast (Rafael Kubelik, conductor)

Listen Sunday January 7 at 1 p.m.