Journalist Henry Epp Joins VPR As 'All Things Considered' Host

Broadcast journalist Henry Epp will join Vermont Public Radio this month as the local host and reporter for the afternoon NPR news program All Things Considered.

Henry comes to VPR from New England Public Radio (WFCR) in western Massachusetts, where he was the local host of Morning Edition. He got his start in radio as an intern at WFCR in 2011, later becoming a reporter and frequent substitute host of All Things Considered.

Henry has reported on a variety of topics, including state and local politics, economic development, energy and the arts. He has received two awards from the Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI) for his feature reporting.

“I’m thrilled to be heading to VPR. I’m excited to work and live in a state where its people are highly engaged in its politics, culture and natural beauty, and strongly value public radio,” Epp said. “I look forward to meeting Vermonters from all walks of life, and to being part of the state’s daily conversation. Plus, after several years of leaving for work well before dawn, I can’t wait to return to a normal sleep schedule.”

Henry was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He’s a graduate of Hampshire College in Amherst, MA, where he studied creative writing and American history. He occasionally plays the baritone saxophone.

“We were extremely impressed by Henry’s reporting, interviewing skills and on-air presence,” said VPR News Director John Dillon. “He’s done great work for NEPR and we’re looking forward to having Henry join our team.”

Epp begins on May 8 and can be heard on the air later in the month. All Things Considered broadcasts weekdays from 4 – 6:30 p.m. on VPR stations statewide, and at VPR.net, via smartphones and mobile devices.